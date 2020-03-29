UPDATE 1-Israel eases capital requirements so banks can lend more to economy

(Adds details, quote)

JERUSALEM, March 29 (Reuters) - Israel has eased banks’ capital requirements so they can lend more to businesses and households that have been hit hard by a government lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The country’s economy has been struggling under increasingly stringent restrictions that have largely confined Israelis to their homes, forcing businesses to close and causing unemployment to rocket.

As a result there has been a large growth in demand for credit in the economy, the Bank of Israel said in a statement on Sunday.

In response, the central bank’s banking supervision department lowered capital requirements for commercial banks by one percentage point and told them to re-examine dividend distribution and share buy-back policies.

The regulator said the aim was to help banks provide more credit to households and businesses and to free up additional resources to help absorb losses if necessary.

“An intelligent increase in the supply of credit will support economic growth and help the economy get through the crisis with a minimum impact, thereby contributing to strength of the banking system,” said Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron.

With the one percentage point reduction, the minimum common equity Tier 1 ratio will be 9% at large banks, compared with 10% currently, and 8% at midsize and small banks, compared with the current 9%.

“These measures are consistent with the measures being taken by parallel regulators around the world since the outbreak of the crisis, and are based on the strong state of the banking system and its strengthening capital and stability in the past decade,” the central bank said. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen. Editing by Jane Merriman)