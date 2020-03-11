Israel to expand aid package to fight coronavirus to $2.8 bln

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the government will expand an aid package to help the economy deal with the coronavirus outbreak by another 6 billion shekels to 10 billion shekels ($2.8 billion).

Of that, 8 billion shekels will be in a special fund to provide cheap loans to businesses impacted by the outbreak. Another 1 billion shekels will boost the health system and 1 billion shekels will be earmarked for special needs such as the police force.

Netanyahu, who praised Israel’s strong economy, said the state would add more funds as needed to fight coronavirus. ($1 = 3.5531 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)