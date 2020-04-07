Israel's parliament widens budget deficit to fund stimulus plan

JERUSALEM, April 7 (Reuters) - Israel’s parliament on Tuesday approved widening the budget deficit in order to fund an 80 billion shekel ($22 billion) plan to stimulate the economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

The budget deficit was originally targeted at 2.5% of gross domestic product, or about 35 billion shekels, but with the emergency approval the government can expand the deficit by an additional 50 billion shekels, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Israel’s economy has been hard hit by a government lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus. Increasingly stringent restrictions have largely confined Israelis to their homes, forcing businesses to close and causing unemployment to surge to 25%.

Last week the government unveiled the aid package that will boost welfare services and assist the private sector.

Parliament’s decision also allows for adjustments in the management of government debt totaling 40 billion shekels, the Finance Ministry said.