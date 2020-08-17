Israeli, UAE stem cell groups partner after countries agree to normalise ties

JERUSALEM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Israel’s Pluristem said on Monday it would partner with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) to develop therapies for diseases including COVID-19, just days after Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalise relations.

The companies will exchange research results, share samples, and combine usage of equipment and testing to advance cell therapies for a broad range of medical conditions, a Tel Aviv regulatory filing by Pluristem showed.

“We are extremely proud to partner with our colleagues at the ADSCC by sharing knowledge and expertise that we believe will advance healthcare within and across our borders,” said CEO Yaky Yanay. “We are honored to be on the front line of this historical moment.”

Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday they would normalise diplomatic ties and forge a broad new relationship.

Both Pluristem and ADSCC have been trying to apply their stem cell therapies to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADSCC has been treating COVID-19 patients with stem cells sourced from the patient’s blood by returning the cells back into the patient’s lungs as a fine mist through a nebulizer.

Pluristem has treated patients with its placental PLX-PAD allogenic product through compassionate use programmes in Israel and the United States and is currently conducting phase II studies in the United States and European Union.

Its shares were up 9.4% in early afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.