Israel's health ministry authorizes use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: An employee shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Monday that Israel’s Health Ministry had authorized its COVID-19 vaccine, marking the vaccine’s third regulatory authorization and the first outside North America.

“Ministry of Health of Israel has secured 6 million doses and first deliveries (are) expected to begin in January,” Moderna said in a statement.

Moderna has received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Canada and additional authorizations are currently under review in the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.