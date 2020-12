Dec 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc on Friday announced an expanded pact with the Israeli health ministry to supply an additional 4 million doses of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The Israeli government has now secured access to 6 million doses of mRNA-1273. The vaccine is currently under review in the country. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)