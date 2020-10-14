Israel's tourism sector lost $3.6 billion so far in 2020, minister says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s economy has lost 12.1 billion shekels ($3.6 billion) from a steep drop in tourism over the first nine months of the year, the Tourism Ministry said on Wednesday, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

Tourism, a key economic driver, has slid 76% so far in 2020 to just 783,000 tourist entries compared with 3.295 million in the January-September period in 2019.

In September alone, there were just 15,100 tourists recorded, down 96% from a year earlier.

Israel closed its borders to foreigners at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic and it remains unknown when its borders will reopen given COVID-19 infection rates remain very high.

Earlier this week, the cabinet approved Orit Farkash Hacohen as Israel’s new tourism minister.

“Tourism is not just nice to have, not at all,” she said, calling tourism a “victim” of the coronavirus crisis. “Opening the industry would be part of the solution to the unemployment problem, the emotional stress, the economy and the crisis.”

She noted that a possibility is being examined with the Health Ministry of an outline including ‘green islands’ that will “facilitate isolating tourist cities at both their entrance and exit and create an area that allows for a healthy and economic vacation.”

In a separate statement, Farkash Hacohen said she had spoken with her counterpart in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and agreed to “cooperate so as to enhance mutual visits between the people of both countries.”

Israel and the UAE signed a normalisation deal on Sept. 15, forging formal diplomatic ties.

($1 = 3.3768 shekels)