Israeli tourism plunges in March amid coronavirus lockdown

TEL AVIV, April 6 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak has taken a steep toll on Israel’s tourism sector, with the number of visitors down more than 80% in March, according to government data published on Monday.

Just 87,000 people visited Israel last month, the Central Bureau of Statistics said, down from 456,000 in March 2019.

For the first quarter of the year, 786,000 tourists came to Israel versus 1.14 million a year earlier.

Israel’s economy has been hit by a government lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. Increasingly stringent restrictions have largely confined Israelis to their homes, forcing businesses to close and causing unemployment to soar.

Israelis are required to self-quarantine for two weeks upon returning to Israel, while non-Israelis are not allowed into the country.

Most airlines have stopped flying to Israel while flag carrier El Al has halted flights until May 2.

The bureau also said departures of Israelis to abroad slid to 101,000 in March from 552,000 a year ago. That brought the figure of departures in the January-March period to 1.1 million from 1.5 million last year. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)