Bent spoon, straight needle: mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine drive

TEL AVIV, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Celebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israel’s drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, performing his trademark spoon-bending trick for medical staff as he got injected.

“I did it!” Geller, 75, said after the spoon broke in his hand while the needle went into the other arm, to applause from onlookers.

“Everybody who is over 60 should get it immediately,” said Geller, who has a second home in Britain. “This is very, very important for the whole planet.”

Israel launched its vaccination campaign on Dec. 19 and hopes to have administered first and booster shots to the most vulnerable 25% of its population by late January. (Reporting by Rinat Harash; Editing by Giles Elgood)