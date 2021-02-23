Israel giving "symbolic" amounts of COVID vaccines to Honduras, others

JERUSALEM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Israel is giving “symbolic” amount of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinians and to several countries, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.
An Israeli official said Honduras was among the recipients. Israel has been importing Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc vaccines and, according to the Health Ministry, has administered them to almost 50% of its 9 million population.
Writing by Dan Williams
