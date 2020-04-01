All Israelis must wear face-masks in public as virus precaution -Netanyahu

JERUSALEM, April 1 (Reuters) - All Israelis must wear face-masks while in public as a precaution against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

“We ask you, citizens of Israel, all of you, to wear masks in the public sphere,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech, adding that people could improvise in the absence of factory-produced masks.

Netanyahu also said that upcoming religious holidays, including the Jewish holiday of Passover, should be celebrated only with immediate family members.

Israel has taken stringent measures to try to halt the spread of its over 6,000 reported cases. 25 Israelis have died of the illness, according to health ministry data. (Reporting by Dan Williams, Writing by Rami Ayyub Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)