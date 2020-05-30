Israel keeps schools open after COVID-19 spike

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israeli schools will remain open despite a COVID-19 outbreak at a high school, the health ministry said on Saturday, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that coronavirus curbs would be reimposed if infection rates increase.

Israel has lifted many restrictions over the past few weeks as infection rates have dropped. But they rose sharply on Friday with 101 new cases - the majority of which originated at one Jerusalem high school - up from only four last Saturday.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said it was still too early to say whether this showed a change in trend. The next few days would be examined to see whether there was a significant rise in infection rates that would require policy change, he said.

Schools in which COVID-19 cases have been found will be shut, the health ministry said in a statement and drive-through testing centres have reopened.

Friday’s spike prompted Israeli health officials to warn the public against complacency now that lockdown has largely ended. They urged Israelis to practice social distancing, maintain hygiene and wear face masks.

“It’s too early to say whether there is a change in trend but it is not too early to say that there is a breakdown in discipline,” Netanyahu said.

Education Minister Yoav Gallant said a special team would ensure that preventative measures were practiced in schools.

Israel has reported a total of some 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths.

After enacting restrictions early in the outbreak, Israel eased its lockdown in mid-April and gradually allowed schools, businesses, beaches, shops and restaurants to reopen. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Christina Fincher)