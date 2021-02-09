Italy to vaccinate at least 10 million people per month from Easter - medicines agency

FILE PHOTO: People at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre in Naples, Italy, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

ROME (Reuters) - Italy should be able to vaccinate at least 10 million people per month from Easter, Medicines Agency AIFA director general Nicola Magrini told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Tuesday.

“From Easter we should be able to vaccinate 10 million citizens and more per month,” Magrini told the paper when asked when Italy will be able to start a mass vaccination campaign.