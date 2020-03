MILAN, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s civil aviation association ENAC said on Wednesday it had extended the closure of Milan’s Linate airport and other smaller ones to April 3.

Linate and the other airports were supposed to restart their operations on Wednesday.

Milan Malpensa airport, Rome Fiumicino - operated by infrastructure group Atlantia - and other larger hubs remain open, the transport ministry said in a separate statement.