Alitalia asks to put more workers under layoff scheme-document

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Alitalia’s administrator has asked the Italian government to increase the number of employees under temporary lay-off scheme to nearly 7,000, a document showed, to help mitigate the impact the coronavirus outbreak had on the airline and the wider sector.

The request refers to additional 2,900 workers being put under the scheme and compares with a total Alitalia workforce of around 11,600.

The state-appointed administrator made the request in a letter sent on Thursday to unions and transport, industry and labour ministries. The administrator, unions and the labour ministry are due to discuss the matter on April 3. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)