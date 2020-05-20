Alitalia to resume flights to southern Italy, U.S. on June 2

ROME, May 20 (Reuters) - Alitalia will progressively start flying again both in Italy and abroad after disruptions due to the coronavirus emergency, resuming flights to New York, Spain and connections between Milan and the south of the country starting from June 2.

The carrier said in June flights would rise by 36% compared with May, with 30 different routes connecting Italian and foreign airports.

In the third quarter the carrier plans to increase its activity “at about 40% of what was planned before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic”, it said. Flights will be offered according to demand, which is already starting to recover.

In order to comply with new regulation and social distancing guideline the carrier said that the load factor had more than halved inside aircraft.

The loss-making carrier had suspended its daily direct flight between Rome and New York at the beginning of the month, the last long-haul connection which had been kept during the coronavirus crisis, due to a slowdown in demand. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Giulia Segreti)