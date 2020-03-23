Healthcare
March 23, 2020

New Alitalia will have initial fleet of 25-30 aircraft - sources

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - The Italian government plans to take control of loss-making carrier Alitalia in a month or so, creating a new company that will have an initial fleet of 25-30 aircraft, union sources said on Monday.

Before the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the carrier, which is run by a state-appointed administrator, was operating a fleet of 113 aircraft .

Alitalia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

