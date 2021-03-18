Italy to resume use of AstraZeneca jab from Friday - PM Draghi

FILE PHOTO: Italy's new Prime Minister Mario Draghi gestures before submitting his government to a vote of confidence, at the Lower house of Montecitorio, in Rome, Italy February 18, 2021. Filippo Monteforte/Pool via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will resume using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Friday, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, following a report by the European Medicines Agency which judged that its benefits outweighed risks.

Italy was among a dozen countries that had suspended the use of the vaccine earlier this week after reports of rare blood disorders in a handful of people who had recently received a jab.

“The government’s priority remains to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible,” Draghi said in a brief statement.