Autogrill says outlook uncertain after 4-mth sales fall 35% due to virus

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Italian transport restaurant group Autogrill said it was not able to give guidance for this year after the coronavirus crisis caused a 35% drop in like-for-like sales to April 30.

The group controlled by the Benetton family said that its core profit fell to 50.8 million euros in the first four months from 178.6 million euros in the same period last year.

The group reported an operating loss of 157.7 million euros as the coronavirus crisis hit the travel sector around the world.

In a statement published on Wednesday Autogrill said it was taking appropriate measures to preserve liquidity through rent relief, negotiations with the group’s lenders and governments’ support programs. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)