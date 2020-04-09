Italy's Autogrill says virus dents sales by 190 mln euros as of end-March

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italian travel caterer Autogrill said on Thursday the coronavirus outbreak had a negative impact of 190 million euros on its sales as of end-March and that it was not in a position to give a reliable forecast for its 2020 full-year results.

The group - which runs restaurants and bars in motorways, at airports and in railway stations in Italy and abroad - said it was suspending or reducing to the minimum all planned investments and cutting labour costs.

The Benetton-controlled company said it was receiving first positive feedback from landlords in ongoing negotiations to review the fixed part of the rents. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)