Financials
March 20, 2020 / 6:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bank of Italy announces measures to ease impact of coronavirus on banking system

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Friday it had introduced a series of temporary measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the country’s banking and financial system.

As part of the measures the so-called “less significant banks”, which come under the Bank of Italy’s direct supervision, have been given more wiggle room on bad debts and capital requirements.

“Less significant banks and non-bank intermediaries are allowed to operate temporarily below the level of the Pillar 2 Guidance, the capital conservation buffer and the liquidity coverage ratio,” it said.

The central bank said the deadline for filing an update to non-performing loan reduction plans by less significant banks required to do so had been postponed to June 30. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below