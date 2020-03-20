Bank of Italy announces measures to ease impact of coronavirus on banking system

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Friday it had introduced a series of temporary measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the country’s banking and financial system.

As part of the measures the so-called “less significant banks”, which come under the Bank of Italy’s direct supervision, have been given more wiggle room on bad debts and capital requirements.

“Less significant banks and non-bank intermediaries are allowed to operate temporarily below the level of the Pillar 2 Guidance, the capital conservation buffer and the liquidity coverage ratio,” it said.

The central bank said the deadline for filing an update to non-performing loan reduction plans by less significant banks required to do so had been postponed to June 30. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)