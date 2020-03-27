Bank of Italy tells banks no dividends, buybacks before Oct. 1, 2020

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy on Friday told banks under its direct oversight they should not pay or commit to pay dividends on 2019 and 2020 results until at least Oct. 1.

The recommendation matched the guidelines issued by the European Central Bank earlier on Friday, calling on banks to use profits to prop up the economy against the coronavirus shock.

Both the ECB and the Bank of Italy also told banks to hold fire on share buybacks until at least the start of October.

The Bank of Italy called for a “prudent and long-sighted approach” from banks regarding their remuneration policies. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Andrea Mandala)