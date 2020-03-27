Italy's 5 Star calls on banks not to pay dividends

ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling coalition 5-Star movement urged banks on Friday not to pay dividends and said state-lender CDP was the best way to pump cash into the economy to fight economic fallout from the coronavirus emergency.

“We need to use every instrument we can and the banking system, which in recent years has received lots of aid, must be first to make an effort,” 5-Star parliamentarians from the lower house’s finance committee said in a statement.