August 13, 2020 / 11:30 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

REFILE-TABLE-Italy's banks up provisions against virus-driven losses in Q2

    MILAN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Italian banks stepped up provisions against pandemic-driven loan
losses in the second quarter, driving overall provisions to 5.1 billion euros ($6 billion) in
the first half of the year.
    
             COVID-19-r  COVID-19-r   Overall      Gross      Guidance    Guidance
               elated      elated    loan loss    impaired   on FY 2020   on 2021
             provisions  provisions  provisions  loans/tota   cost of     cost of
               in Q1       in Q2       in H1      l loans    risk (**)      risk
   Intesa        (*)      880 mln    1,801 mln      7.1%       90 bps      70 bps
  SanPaolo                 euros       euros                             
 UniCredit    902 mln     409 mln    2,198 mln      4.8%     100 - 120    70 - 90
               euros       euros       euros                    bps         bps
 Banco BPM     70 mln      70 mln    476.2 mln      8.7%      90 - 100       -
               euros       euros       euros                    bps      
 Monte dei    193 mln     107 mln    519.3 mln     11.8%         -           -
   Paschi      euros       euros       euros                             
 UBI Banca     50 mln        -       336.4 mln      7.5%         -           -
               euros                   euros                             
 BPER Banca    50 mln     40.5 mln   298.6 mln      9.1%      100 bps        -
               euros       euros       euros                             
 
    (*) Intesa set aside 300 million euros in the first quarter it then used in the second
quarter to increase virus-driven loan loss provisions.
    (**) Cost of risk measures loan loss provisions against average loan volume in a given
period. ($1 = 0.8442 euros)

 (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
