REFILE-TABLE-Italy's banks up provisions against virus-driven losses in Q2

(Adds % sign for the impaired loan ratio of Intesa, UniCredit) MILAN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Italian banks stepped up provisions against pandemic-driven loan losses in the second quarter, driving overall provisions to 5.1 billion euros ($6 billion) in the first half of the year. COVID-19-r COVID-19-r Overall Gross Guidance Guidance elated elated loan loss impaired on FY 2020 on 2021 provisions provisions provisions loans/tota cost of cost of in Q1 in Q2 in H1 l loans risk (**) risk Intesa (*) 880 mln 1,801 mln 7.1% 90 bps 70 bps SanPaolo euros euros UniCredit 902 mln 409 mln 2,198 mln 4.8% 100 - 120 70 - 90 euros euros euros bps bps Banco BPM 70 mln 70 mln 476.2 mln 8.7% 90 - 100 - euros euros euros bps Monte dei 193 mln 107 mln 519.3 mln 11.8% - - Paschi euros euros euros UBI Banca 50 mln - 336.4 mln 7.5% - - euros euros BPER Banca 50 mln 40.5 mln 298.6 mln 9.1% 100 bps - euros euros euros (*) Intesa set aside 300 million euros in the first quarter it then used in the second quarter to increase virus-driven loan loss provisions. (**) Cost of risk measures loan loss provisions against average loan volume in a given period. ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)