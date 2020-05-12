TABLE-Italian banks book 1.5 bln euros in COVID-19 provisions in Q1

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - In reporting first-quarter earnings last week, Italy's top six banks set aside 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) in provisions against loan losses to contend with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. They wrote down loans for a total of 2.49 billion euros in the period. Following is a summary of steps taken by the different banks and their outlook for the economy and full-year loan losses: Forecast on COVID-19-rela Overall Gross Estimate on FY Italy's 2020 ted loan loss impaired 2020 cost of GDP provisions in provisions loans/total risk (*) Q1 in Q1 loans Intesa SanPaolo -8.0/-10.5% 300 mln 403 mln 7.1% Up to 70 bps euros(**) euros UniCredit -15% 902 mln euros 1.26 bln 4.9% 100-120 euros bps(***) Banco BPM -6.0%/-10.0% 70 mln euros 213.2 mln 8.8% 80-90 bps euros Monte dei Paschi -7% 193 mln euros 315 mln 11.8% - euros UBI Banca - 50 mln euros 155.6 mln 6.7% Below 100 bps euros (****) BPER Banca - 50 mln euros 139.6 mln 11.1% Around 100 bps euros (*) Cost of risk measures loan loss provisions as a proportion of the value of the loans. (**) Intesa has said it can absorb up to 1.5 billion euros in loan writedowns linked to COVID-19 in the full year thanks to the 300 million euros set aside in the first quarter and a 1.2 billion euro capital gain from a recently agreed disposal. (***) Cost of risk is estimated at 200-240 basis points in Italy alone in 2020. The group is also present in Germany, Austria and Central Eastern Europe. (****) Pro-forma, including an 800 million euro disposal the bank is working on and aims to complete in 2020. The ratio stands at 7.5% without it. ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala Editing by David Goodman)