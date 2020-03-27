UPDATE 1-Italy's 5-Star calls on banks not to pay dividends

(Adds details, background)

ROME, March 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement on Friday urged the country’s lenders not to pay dividends, as pressure mounts on the industry to preserve capital buffers needed to help the economy weather the coronavirus shock.

Now part of a coalition comprising the centre-left PD party, the 5-Star had sharply criticised efforts by the previous PD government to shore up the banking system.

“Banks should be the first ones to make an effort after the help they received in past years,” 5-Star parliamentarians from the lower house’s finance committee said in a statement.

“Instead of thinking about profit they should be thinking about society as a whole, and a first sign should be the scrapping of dividends.”

The European Banking Federation also told lenders on Friday to halt 2020 dividend payments and keep lending to businesses and households.

Also the European Central Bank has called for prudence and is set to give further guidance on the matter.

Italian banks, which had begun to reap the fruit of a long restructuring before the new crisis, are committed to paying promised dividends on 2019 earnings and are concerned about breaking pledges made to investors.

Vital for throwing cash-starved companies a lifeline while a ban on all non-essential business activity lasts, banks are in turn being supported by the state to stop the crisis spreading from the corporate to the banking system.

The 5-Star also urged the government to use state-agency CDP to pump cash into the economy.

Under a first 25 billion euro ($27.69 billion) fiscal package, the government plans to spend 500 million to allow CDP to provide a guarantee on up to 10 billion euros in bank loans to mid-sized and large companies, to complement an existing fund that provides debt guarantees to small firms.