ECB cannot close bond spreads that are due to political factors

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - Theere’s a limit to how far the European Central Bank can reduce countries’ borrowing costs, which are also driven by politics, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday as Italy’s bond spread hit a one-month high.

“There’s limit to the extent to which we can also take away credit risk premia which to some extent are also determined by political factors,” Knot, the Dutch central bank governor, told a webinar organised by Danske Bank. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)