Foreign investors shed net 51.5 bln euros in Italian govt bonds in March

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Foreign investors have cut their holdings of Italian government bonds by 51.5 billion euros ($56.5 billion) in March, when measures to stem COVID-19 contagion paralysed economic activity in the country.

In its monthly balance of payments publication, the Bank of Italy said foreigners had reduced their overall holdings of Italian securities by 63.8 billion euros, adding that sales of government bonds had concerned mostly longer-term debt.