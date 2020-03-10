Short selling ban to manage coronavirus hit useful only if Europe-wide - Italy bourse CEO

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - A ban on short selling to deal with market reactions to the coronavirus outbreak would be useful only if applied at a European or broader level and for specific sectors, the head of Italy’s bourse said on Tuesday.

Milan’s blue chip index fell 11 percent on Monday after Rome imposed a virtual lockdown in parts of Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, to try to curb the spread of the virus. The lockdown was later extended to the whole of Italy. “If there were sectors particularly at risk, an intervention by the regulatory authorities could be useful,” Raffaele Jerusalmi said in a streamed interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

On Tuesday, the blue-chip index recovered a fraction of the losses, trading up 1.7 percent by 1135 GMT. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)