Italy's Brembo to extend closure of Italian plants until March 29 in virus response

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian premium brakes maker Brembo said on Thursday it would extend the temporary closure of its four plants until March 29 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The stoppage of the four facilities - which are all located in the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia in the northern Lombardy region, the epicentre of the pandemic in Italy - had been initially planned for this week.

The company said in a statement it continued to monitor the situation and that it was ready to restart operations as soon as conditions allowed it.