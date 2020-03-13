Italy's Brembo to suspend Italian ops next week in response to virus spread

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian premium brakes maker Brembo said on Friday it would temporarily stop operations at its four Italian plants in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the worst in Europe.

The plants, all located in the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia in the northern Lombardy region, will be closed from Monday to Sunday next week, the company said in a statement.

The decision is aimed at safeguarding workers’ health and safety, given “the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent objective inability to operate with continuity,” it said. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)