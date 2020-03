ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy intends to raise its budget deficit above 2.5% of national output this year to alleviate the economic impact of the country’s outbreak of coronavirus, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

The source gave no further details.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said last week he would raise the target to 2.5% from the previous goal of 2.2%. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)