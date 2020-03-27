Campari scraps outlook due to virus, Oks transfer to the Netherlands

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari said on Friday that it can no longer confirm the 2020 outlook it published in mid-February due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding it was premature to estimate the impact of the crisis on its business.

The company also said that its shareholders had approved the planned move of its registered office to the Netherlands, adding the transfer was subject to several conditions, including that withdrawn shares would not exceed an “acceptable level” of around 3 million shares. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)