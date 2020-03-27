UPDATE 1-Campari scraps outlook, warns of virus impact on aperitif season

(Adds CEO quotes, details on registered office’s move)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari has scrapped the 2020 outlook it published in mid-February due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding it was too early to gauge the impact of the emergency on its business.

“Despite the negative short-term impacts ... the current situation should be considered temporary and the medium-long term consumption dynamics will not be affected,” Campari Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement on Friday.

The maker of Campari and Aperol aperitifs said all of its plants and distilleries were operational despite the dire situation in Italy.

Campari’s home country has suffered the most deaths from the coronavirus, with more than 8,000 fatalities as of Thursday.

In the statement, the group said the impact of the virus would be limited mainly to Italy in the first quarter, while it would worsen in the April-June period, the peak season for aperitifs.

The virus will mainly dent consumption in bars and restaurants, the so-called on-premise channels, as governments in Italy and other countries order the shutdown of food outlets because of the pandemic, Campari said.

The impact on drinks consumption at home is expected to be more limited, it added.

THE NETHERLANDS

The company also said its shareholders had approved the planned move of its registered office to the Netherlands, adding the transfer was subject to several conditions, including one saying investors opting to exercise withdrawal rights did not exceed an “acceptable level” of around 3 million shares.

The group’s shareholders will be convened to vote again on the transaction on June 30.

The transfer of the registered office comes in tandem with the introduction of an enhanced loyalty share scheme for the family-controlled group.

Campari intends to gradually increase the voting rights of its long-term investors, creating room to issue new shares to fund partnerships or acquisitions with other groups without upsetting the balance of powers inside the company.

The world’s sixth-largest premium spirit company currently has a market value of 8.18 billion euros, much smaller than that of European rivals such as Pernod Ricard and Diageo . (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak and Steve Orlofsky)