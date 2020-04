MILAN, April 1 (Reuters) - Italian car registrations dropped 85.42% in March following the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown ordered by authorities to fight the epidemic spread, the transport ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler’s share of the Italian car market stood at 16.4% in March compared with 25.4% the previous month, Reuters calculations showed. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)