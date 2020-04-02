Italy's CDP says to provide funds to municipalities, larger companies

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Italian state lender CDP said on Thursday it had approved a financing package to help local administrations and larger companies, which at present benefit less than smaller rivals from government support measures during the coronavirus crisis.

CDP said it would provide 1.4 billion euros($1.52 billion) to 7,200 local administrations through the renegotiation of 34 billion euros in loans.

It will also offer up to 2 billion euros in lending to support working capital needs at companies with more than 50 million euros in annual turnover. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za)