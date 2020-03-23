Italy's Lombardy chemical workers to strike, want factories shut due to coronavirus

ROME, March 23 (Reuters) - Chemical workers unions in the northern Italian region of Lombardy said on Monday they would strike on March 25 to safeguard workers’ health, because a government decree to close factories due to coronavirus contained too many exceptions.

The three main unions FILCTEM, FEMCA and UILTEC said in a statement the strike on Wednesday will involve employees of all firms which they believe are not essential for the current national needs and where safety is not guaranteed.

Lombardy is the Italian region worst hit by the epidemic, which killed 5,476 people nationwide up to Sunday. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)