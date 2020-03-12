CNH Industrial temporarily halts ops at four plants in Italy to fight virus

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Industrial vehicle maker CNH Industrial temporarily halted operations at four of its plants in Italy to allow the implementation of safety measures to fight a coronavirus outbreak in the country, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains said on Wednesday that, where necessary, it would temporarily close Italian production facilities in response to the virus emergency.

The spokesman said that suspected coronavirus cases had emerged among workers at the group’s plant in San Mauro Torinese, near Turin, and that tests were undergoing to ascertain it.