Italy says to identify strategic interest industries to protect in case of crises

ROME, March 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told parliament on Tuesday the government wanted to identify industries deemed of strategic interest in the case of epidemic, seismic, information technology or geopolitical risks.
Last week two government officials said that Rome was preparing measures to defend companies considered strategically important to defend from foreign takeovers at times when buyers could take advantage of collapsing share prices.
