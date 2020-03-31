Healthcare
March 31, 2020 / 10:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy's Confindustria sees GDP shrinking by 6% in 2020, up 3.5% in 2021

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s business lobby Confindustria said on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak will translate into a serious recession in 2020, biting as much as 6% off gross domestic product.

Activity in the euro zone’s third-largest economy should mildly regain traction in 2021, rising by 3.2%, it added.

As a consequence of lower growth and much higher public spending to fight the virus impact, public deficit is set to rise to 5% of GDP in 2020, Confindustria said.

Provided there are no value added tax or other indirect tax increases, Italian deficit should fall back to 3.2% of GDP in 2021, it added.

The debt to GDP ratio is expected to rise to 147.2% in 2020 before slightly coming down to 144.7% the following year, according to the business lobby’s latest forecasts. (Writing by Alessia Pé, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below