UPDATE 1-Italy's business lobby sees GDP down 6% in 2020 with coronavirus, up 3.5% in 2021

* Drop in GDP this year larger than in 2009

* Estimates based on acute phase ending in May

* Further weeks of lockdown could cost 0.75% of GDP each (Adds details and background)

By Giuseppe Fonte and Alessia Pe

ROME/MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s business lobby Confindustria said on Tuesday the coronavirus outbreak will translate into a serious recession in 2020, biting as much as 6% off gross domestic product (GDP).

The economic activity in the euro zone’s third-largest economy should mildly regain traction in 2021, rising by 3.5 percentage points.

Such a scenario would imply a “bigger collapse than the one in 2009, which was completely unexpected at the beginning of the this year,” Confindustria said in its report on the Italian economy.

The country’s output rose 0.3% last year, and the government expected it to grow 0.6% this year, before the infectious disease emerged in the country, at the end of February.

Italy has had more fatalities from the coronavirus than any other country, with 11,591 deaths as of Monday, over a quarter of the global total, and more than 100,000 cases.

The government - made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left PD party - is expected to extend the nationwide lockdown that was first imposed on March 9 to stop the spread of the virus.

The lockdown, which had initially been put in place until this Friday, is now expected to last at least till mid April.

Confindustria estimates a drop of 10% in GDP at the end of June with respect to December 2019, assuming that the “acute phase” of the emergency will end in May.

But the business lobby warned that any additional week of lockdown could cost at least an additional 0.75% of GDP.

The ruling coalition approved this month a 25-billion euro ($27.43 billion) stimulus package to help the economy cope with the outbreak.

The GDP decline and the overall extra spending mean the public deficit is set to rise to 5% of national output this year, Confindustria said.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte promised a second stimulus package in April worth more than the first one, and not accounted for in the estimates.

Italy’s deficit should fall back to 3.2% of GDP next year, according to a scenario in which the government will scrap a planned increase in sales tax, due to kick in from next January, without offsetting it with tax hikes and spending cuts.

The debt to GDP ratio is expected to rise to 147.2% in 2020 before slightly coming down to 144.7% the following year, according to the business lobby’s latest forecasts.

Italy is set to update its budget and growth targets by the end of April, in what is known as its Document of Economy and Finance (DEF).