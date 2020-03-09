Italy watchdog says won't halt trading to deal with coronavirus hit

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italian market watchdog Consob said on Monday it saw no need to halt trading after markets plunged following measures announced over the weekend to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, adding it saw no evidence of speculative attacks.

Milan’s blue chip index fell more than 10 percent after Rome imposed a virtual lockdown on the northern region of Lombardy and parts of neighbouring Veneto to try to curb the spread of the virus in Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe.