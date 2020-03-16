Italy ready to offer further measures to combat coronavirus crisis - PM to paper

ROME, March 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is ready to intervene again if needed as measures approved so far are not enough to support businesses through the coronavirus crisis, Italy’s Prime Minister said on Monday.

“The approved measures are not sufficient. Damage (from the coronavirus) will be serious and widespread. A true ‘reconstruction plan’ will be needed,” Giuseppe Conte told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

The government has said planned economic support would total some 25 billion euros ($27.94 billion) and new measures to support businesses and families are expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting later on Monday.

“We are responding with rules that will allow our economy to face the costs of the emergency. We are ready, if necessary, to intervene again to relaunch the country,” the premier added. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Shri Navaratnam)