Italy puts back nightly curfew to 11 p.m., abolishes it from June 21 - sources

ROME, May 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling parties on Monday agreed to put back a nationwide nightly curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. with immediate effect, government sources said.

Speaking after a meeting of medical advisers to Mario Draghi’s government and coalition representatives, the sources said the curfew will begin at midnight from June 7, and be abolished altogether from June 21.

Italy -- which has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe after Britain -- is gradually loosening curbs on business and people’s freedom of movement as daily deaths and cases decline, and more people are vaccinated.