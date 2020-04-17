Italy readies incentives to spur demand for retail bonds -source

* Italy ramps up spending to fight impact of the new coronavirus

* Families and businesses hold less than 5% of country’s debt

* Treasury to launch new nominal bond for retail investors

By Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei

ROME, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy is considering ways to encourage retail investors to buy government debt as it ramps up spending to fight the coronavirus crisis, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The Treasury, which manages one of the world’s biggest public debt piles, totalling 2.4 trillion euros ($2.6 trillion), said this week it would step up bond issuance to meet increased funding needs.

It aims to fuel demand among small investors after low interest rates in recent years led the public to gradually reduce holdings, to below 5% of the country’s outstanding debt compared with 13% a decade ago.

Foreign investors have reduced their holdings of Italian debt since the global financial crisis and Italian banks, which have played a key role in supporting Rome’s funding needs in the past, can ill-afford to boost their holdings because they face scrutiny from regulators and investors.

Asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, the source said Rome was studying “several options to make retail bonds more appealing”.

The Treasury declined to comment.

Italy on Thursday announced the sale of a new “BTP Italia”, a type of inflation-linked bond targeted at small savers which Rome launched at the height of the euro zone crisis to offset falling foreign demand.

Low inflation has sapped appetite for such bonds in recent years, and the Treasury said earlier this week it would create a nominal bond to complement the offer to retail investors.

A nominal bond offers a fixed return, while inflation-linked bonds pay a premium on top of the inflation rate.

The source said the Treasury would look at incentive mechanisms to make returns on the new BTP Italia more attractive. A separate proposal for tax breaks, if approved, would apply to the new nominal bond, the source added.

The International Monetary Fund this week forecast Italy’s economy would contract by 9% this year.

Following an initial 25 billion euro aid package last month to support families and firms, the government plans to adopt new measures in April worth more than 60 billion euros, a senior official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official said the extra spending would drive Italy’s 2020 budget deficit close to 10% of gross domestic product (GDP), a far cry from the 2.2% target Rome had set in September and a 12-year low of 1.6% recorded in 2019.

Last month, Italy’s business lobby Confindustria forecast the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio would climb to around 150% from 135% at present, taking into account only the March stimulus package.

The Bank of Italy this week warned about risks for banks in case of a large and rapid shift of cash from bank deposits to sovereign bonds.