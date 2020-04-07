Italy state-backed loans only for firms regularly repaying debt - official

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Only companies that were regularly repaying their debt will be able to use guarantees for new loans the government is offering in its latest package to fight economic fallout from the coronavirus, an Italian Treasury official said on Tuesday.

Treasury Undersecretary Pier Paolo Baretta said in a radio interview that new state guarantees for loans would be available for companies whose loans at the end of last year were performing.

Italy’s government approved on Monday a new emergency decree that will offer more than 400 billion euros ($434.80 billion) worth of liquidity and bank loans to companies hit by the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)