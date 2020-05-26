New lockdowns could triple Italy's corporate default risk -Cerved

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - About one in seven Italian companies could be at risk of going bankrupt if new COVID-19 outbreaks prompt the government to impose fresh lockdown measures, Cerved Rating Agency said on Tuesday.

Cerved has updated a February study that assessed the pandemic’s impact on Italian companies, based on a sample of 30,000 businesses. That study found that up to one in 10 Italian businesses could be at risk of bankruptcy.

It now estimates that default risks could more than triple to 15.5% from the current 4.9% in a worst-case scenario where new lockdown measures last for up to six months.

It says the construction would be most affected, with 22% of companies deemed at risk of going out of business

Close behind is the tourist industry and restaurants, bars and cafes, where the probability of default could reach 19%.

Italy is among the countries that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Its economy is forecast to shrink by up to 13% this year after a lockdown that has paralysed activity for 10 weeks. (Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by David Goodman)