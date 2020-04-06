Italy's firms tapping state guarantees for debt face 1-yr dividend freeze - draft decree

ROME, April 6 (Reuters) - Italian companies tapping debt guarantees that the government is preparing to provide on loans worth up to 200 billion euros ($216 billion) must refrain from approving dividend payments for a year, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed.

Companies using the scheme are also obliged to manage employment levels in agreement with unions, the document said.

Italy’s cabinet meets later on Monday to approve new measures to help cash-starved companies face the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)