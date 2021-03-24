Italian PM Draghi wants schools to open after Easter

FILE PHOTO: A classroom is seen at the Simonetta Salacone primary and secondary school ahead of reopening on September 14 for the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, with new protocols in place to avoid contagion, in Rome, Italy, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday he wanted the country’s schools to start reopening after the Easter holidays, as the government looks to roll back COVID-related restrictions.

In a speech to parliament, Draghi said the vaccination campaign was gathering speed, but he reiterated that the European Union needed to apply export curbs on pharmaceutical companies that had not respected vaccine supply commitments.

“While the vaccination campaign continues it is good to start thinking about, and planning for reopenings. We are carefully watching data on infections but, if the epidemiological situation allows it, we will start reopening schools first of all,” Draghi said.