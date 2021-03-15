Italy suspended AstraZeneca after discussion between health minister and PM Draghi

ROME, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s decision to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was made after a discussion between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Health Minister Roberto Speranza, the health ministry said in a statement.

“Speranza held talks with the health ministers of Germany, France and Spain during the day,” the statement added.

The announcement came shortly after Germany took the same step, and followed the seizure of hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine by Italian prosecutors in the northern region of Piedmont. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)